Kearny and Little Silver - Peter J. Malnati of Kearny and Little Silver, NJ passed away on February 6, 2019; he was 85 years old. Peter was the owner of Arlington Monumental Works in Kearny, NJ. He graduated from Kearny High School, and Norwich University, in Northfield, Vermont, with a degree in Aviation. He entered the U.S. Army and became a fixed wing and helicopter pilot. He served as President of the Chamber of Commerce, President of the Optimist Club, and was on the Board of Directors for the Salvation Army. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington, serving as treasurer and deacon; he also belonged to the Copestone-Ophir Masonic Lodge. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elaine (Henkel) Malnati, and three children, including two sons, Mark and his wife Karen, and Mitchell, and daughter, Lauren Henning. Peter was blessed with six grandsons, Douglas and Matthew Malnati, Mitchell and Max Malnati, John (Jack) and Grant Henning, and two great grandchildren. He has two sisters, Mrs. Robert Whinham and Dorothy Woodnorth and her husband George. He is also survived by two sister in-laws, Mrs. Raymond Perreault, Mrs. Harold Boisvert, and brother-in-law, Mr. Ronald Henkel, all of Vermont. He has many nieces and nephews in NJ and VT. With respect of Peter's wishes, his body was donated to Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Anatomical Association; no memorial service will be held.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 19, 2019