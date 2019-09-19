Services
Beach Funeral Home-East
1689 S. Patrick Dr.
Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
(321) 777-4640
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
3060 N Highway A1A
Indialantic, FL
Peter James Kennedy

Indialantic FL - Peter James Kennedy, 80, of Indialantic FL died peacefully on September 17th surrounded by his children. Originally, from Philadelphia, PA, Peter married his wife Anne on December 28th, 1968. Peter and Anne raised their family in Manasquan, NJ before retiring to Indialantic, FL. Peter was a graduate of LaSalle University, a US Navy Veteran, and a long time and active parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Community. Peter is predeceased by his wife Anne, parents Joseph and Esther Kennedy, sister Susan Kelly, and his brothers James, Christopher and David Kennedy. He is survived by his sisters Solvang "Chickie" Lauria and Esther "Binkie" Stone along with his children: Cathy Simpson, Michael Kennedy, Kristen Jacobson and husband Eric, Sean Kennedy, Brian Kennedy and wife Jennifer, Elizabeth Smith and husband Jeffrey, Mary Kennedy and partner Lisa DePugh, five grandchildren and many other beloved extended family members. A funeral mass will be celebrated for Peter on Saturday, September 21st at 1:30pm at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 3060 N Highway A1A, Indialantic, FL 32903. In lieu of Flowers, the family is requesting donations to William Child Hospice House, Palm Bay, FL.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 19, 2019
