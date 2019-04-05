Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
View Map
Resources
Ocean County - Peter James Zeitler III, 77 years old, was born in Nutley, NJ to Peter James II and Dorothy (Hull) Zeitler, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 with his family at the bedside. He grew up in Bloomfield, and was a proud to serve his country as a PFC in the Army during the Vietnam War. After his service in the Army, Pete resided in Bloomfield for many years and worked for Mitchell Supreme Oil, where he was a service and repair technician. Upon his retirement, Pete and his wife Helena, moved to Ocean County, NJ where he lived for 22 Years. Since Pete enjoyed socializing and helping others he went to work for Lumberton Hardware for 7 years. Pete enjoyed spending time with his family, the beach and always a cold beer. Pete was pre-deceased by his sister, Dorothy, brother-in-law Carl Ingold, and step-son Mark Sperduto. He is survived by his wife, Helena (Citarella), his children, Brian, Donna Neighbour (Glenn), Paula Scavone, and Peter (Natalie); his step-children Tommy Sperduto and Lisa Mastroianni (Mark). He also leaves behind his sisters MaryAnn Kane (James) and Joan Ingold, his brother, Robert (Mary), 13 grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Visiting will be held Saturday from 1-5 pm with a funeral service and military honors at 4pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd., Toms River, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caring Hospice Services, 1090 King Georges Post Road, Edison, NJ 08837, or to an Alzheimer's research organization.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 5, 2019
