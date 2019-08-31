|
|
Peter Kerr Hahn
Austin, TX - Peter Kerr Hahn, Age 81 passed away peacefully and surrounded by friends and family on Friday, August 9th, at Heart Hospital of Austin, in Austin, Texas. Memorial service to be held at St. David's Episcopal Church, 301 E 8th St., Austin, Texas, on September 14th at 11:00 AM. To learn more about Peter's life and to add a memory visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/austin-tx/peter-hahn-8816117 .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019