Peter L. Johnson



Shrewsbury Township - Peter L Johnson, 64, of Shrewsbury Township passed away unexpectantly on October 5, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Patricia Johnson, and brothers Glenn and Douglas Johnson.



He is survived by his beloved sons, Alan Johnson of Keyport, NJ. and Gregory Johnson from Hoboken, NJ. He is also survived by his sister Lynn (Robert) of Bricktown, NJ. He was the favorite and fun uncle of his nieces Jaclyn Koczan, Manasquan NJ., Tricia Ciaccio, Freehold, NJ, and nephew Bill Groel from Houston, TX. He will also be missed by his six grand nephews and his grandniece. Last, but not least he leaves behind his loving, canine friend and constant companion, Mac.



Pete had a big heart and was quick to forgive. He was a true, lifelong fan of the New York Giants and Yankees. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed a long walk or a bike ride. He was generous in many ways especially with his love for his family. He was known for giving unexpected gifts, especially beautiful flowers to his sister. He will be missed greatly by friends and family. Burial will be private and there will be a celebration of his life in the near future.



Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.









