Peter L. Noble
- - Peter L. Noble, age 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at CareOne at King James in Atlantic Highlands.
He was born in 1950 to Walter Noble and Helen (Taggart) Noble. A true Red Banker, he attended the Mechanic Street and River Street Schools, as well as Red Bank Catholic High School, graduating from the latter in 1968.
Peter enjoyed a thirty-five year career as a police officer, comprised of fifteen years with the Red Bank Police Department, fifteen years in Allenhurst, and five years with Monmouth University. He was also a volunteer firefighter in Red Bank and a registered nurse.
Always dedicated to his hometown, Peter served as an elected member of the Red Bank Borough Board of Education from 2002 to 2017, including as Vice President for two years and President for three. He was a regular parishioner at Saint Anthony of Padua Church and volunteered there as a religious education teacher for several years.
Peter spent his final two years in the loving care of his friends at CareOne at King James, to whom his family is eternally grateful.
He is survived by his son, Patrick; daughter, Kyleigh; brother, Walter S.; nephew, Christopher; and niece, Donna Marie; as well as the countless people whose lives he touched in a lifetime of public service.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 16 from 6-9pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, with eulogies by friends welcomed after 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17 at 10am at Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 121 Bridge Ave, Red Bank. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Red Bank Borough Education Foundation at www.rbbef.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019