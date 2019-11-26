|
Peter Mattliano
Jackson Twp - Peter Mattliano, 81, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at home. He was born in Jersey City, NJ, and resided there until settling in Jackson Twp., 23 years ago.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
Peter was employed as a Project Manager with AJD Construction, Middletown, NJ, for 30 years prior to his retirement.
He was a communicant of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Jackson Twp.
Peter was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Dorothy Mattliano; and by his wife, Patricia Mattliano. He is survived by his son, Robert Mattliano of Brick, NJ; his daughters, Linda Rubbe of Jackson Twp., Joann Kielty of Island Beach, NJ, and Michele Rizzo and her husband, Joseph of Jackson Twp.; His 10 grandchildren; his 5 great grandchildren; his brother, Andrew Mattliano of Jackson Twp.; and by his Aunt, Regina C. Larkins of Union, NJ.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 2-6 PM on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:00 AM on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the funeral home. His funeral liturgy will follow at 9:00 AM at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. A private cremation will follow. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019