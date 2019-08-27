|
|
Peter Neal Higgins
Wall Township - Peter Neal Higgins, 73, of Wall, NJ and formerly of Hopatcong, NJ died August 20, 2019.
He was born in Montclair, raised in Verona, and worked for 40 years at McNeil Construction Company in Robbinsville, NJ.
He was predeceased by his father, Sigfried Higgins Jr. He is survived by his mother, Joan Yunker Higgins, brother, Sigfried Higgins III, and sisters, Joan Toole, Patricia Dachille, Margaret Poltrictzky, and Mary Ellen Lawrence, sons Peter Neal Higgins Jr. and Bryan Higgins and his four grandsons.
Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30am on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St.
Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake, NJ 07762. Committal will be private at the convenience of Peter's family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall.
www.OBrienFuneralHome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 27, 2019