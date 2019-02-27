Services
Posten's Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
(732) 291-0010
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Middletown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Rosenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Rosenberg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter Rosenberg Obituary
Peter Rosenberg

Navesink - Peter Rosenberg, 76 of Navesink, NJ entered into eternal life on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born in Highlands, NJ and resided there before moving to Navesink in 1972.

Mr. Rosenberg was a carpenter with the NOAA Marine Labs at Sandy Hook, NJ for 27 years and retired in the late 1990's. He was also a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Middletown, NJ.

Mr. Rosenberg was pre-deceased by his wife, Genevieve C. Rosenberg in 2013 and 3 brothers; Bobby, Mickey & Billy Rosenberg. He is survived by his son, David Rosenberg of Atlantic Highlands, NJ and his daughters; Michelle Shipley of Sunrise, Fla. & Kathleen Bloom-Anen of Pine Beach, NJ. Also surviving are his brother, Thomas Rosenberg of New Smyrna, Fla and sisters Kathleen "sissy" Daymude of Anchorage, AK and Ellene Cecro of Atlantic Highlands along with his grandchildren; Collin, Rebecka, Patrisha & Samuel.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 10 AM from the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Middletown, NJ. Relatives & friends are invited to call at Posten's Funeral Home, 59 E. Lincoln Ave. Atlantic Highlands, on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Entombment will take place in Fair View Mausoleum, Middletown, NJ
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now