Peter Rosenberg
Navesink - Peter Rosenberg, 76 of Navesink, NJ entered into eternal life on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born in Highlands, NJ and resided there before moving to Navesink in 1972.
Mr. Rosenberg was a carpenter with the NOAA Marine Labs at Sandy Hook, NJ for 27 years and retired in the late 1990's. He was also a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Middletown, NJ.
Mr. Rosenberg was pre-deceased by his wife, Genevieve C. Rosenberg in 2013 and 3 brothers; Bobby, Mickey & Billy Rosenberg. He is survived by his son, David Rosenberg of Atlantic Highlands, NJ and his daughters; Michelle Shipley of Sunrise, Fla. & Kathleen Bloom-Anen of Pine Beach, NJ. Also surviving are his brother, Thomas Rosenberg of New Smyrna, Fla and sisters Kathleen "sissy" Daymude of Anchorage, AK and Ellene Cecro of Atlantic Highlands along with his grandchildren; Collin, Rebecka, Patrisha & Samuel.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 10 AM from the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Middletown, NJ. Relatives & friends are invited to call at Posten's Funeral Home, 59 E. Lincoln Ave. Atlantic Highlands, on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Entombment will take place in Fair View Mausoleum, Middletown, NJ
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 27, 2019