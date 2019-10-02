Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Stilz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Stilz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Stilz Obituary
Peter Stilz

Long Beach Township - Peter Stilz, 77 from Long Beach Township, NJ passed quietly Sept 30, 2019, after a long illness.

He was the son of the late Anita Stilz Boyle and Gerard Boyle of Ridgewood, N.J. He graduated from Ridgewood H.S

His Grandfather Joseph Stilz was Mayor of West New York, NJ for many years.

Peter is survived by his devoted significant other of 37 years Mona Kushner and sons Adam Kushner, Glendon Kushner, Daughters Dawn Stilz Castaldi, her children Bobby and Sabrina;

Robyn Stilz Miller, her children Jeremy, Brian, Richard, Aaron, Ashley and Hans. Caroline Stilz Coonradt, her children Kristie and Rachel; Stepchildren Stacey Rizzo and her daughter Rebecca Larsen, and Edward Gley.and 7 great-grandchildren; Sister and Brother in Law Barbara & Dr. Alan Braverman, nieces Amanda and Lizzie Braverman and his great-niece Arlo. His aunt Betty Stilz Weiss who recently celebrated her 103rd birthday; many cousins, and furry children Cowboy and Oreo

Peter worked for Nibco Plumbing Supply in N.Y. State and later he and Mona owned a shop called "Off the Wall" in Clifton, N.J. before retiring.

Peter was an avid Skeetshooter and won multiple competitions in several states As a solo shooter and on teams.

Donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research or .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.