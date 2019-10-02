|
|
Peter Stilz
Long Beach Township - Peter Stilz, 77 from Long Beach Township, NJ passed quietly Sept 30, 2019, after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Anita Stilz Boyle and Gerard Boyle of Ridgewood, N.J. He graduated from Ridgewood H.S
His Grandfather Joseph Stilz was Mayor of West New York, NJ for many years.
Peter is survived by his devoted significant other of 37 years Mona Kushner and sons Adam Kushner, Glendon Kushner, Daughters Dawn Stilz Castaldi, her children Bobby and Sabrina;
Robyn Stilz Miller, her children Jeremy, Brian, Richard, Aaron, Ashley and Hans. Caroline Stilz Coonradt, her children Kristie and Rachel; Stepchildren Stacey Rizzo and her daughter Rebecca Larsen, and Edward Gley.and 7 great-grandchildren; Sister and Brother in Law Barbara & Dr. Alan Braverman, nieces Amanda and Lizzie Braverman and his great-niece Arlo. His aunt Betty Stilz Weiss who recently celebrated her 103rd birthday; many cousins, and furry children Cowboy and Oreo
Peter worked for Nibco Plumbing Supply in N.Y. State and later he and Mona owned a shop called "Off the Wall" in Clifton, N.J. before retiring.
Peter was an avid Skeetshooter and won multiple competitions in several states As a solo shooter and on teams.
Donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research or .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019