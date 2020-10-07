Peter V. "Pete" DeVito
Frederick, MD - Peter V. "Pete" DeVito, 89, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Chris (nee Faust) DeVito.
Pete was born on February 14, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, to Michael DeVito and Susan (nee Antonelli) DeVito. He was a graduate of St. John's Prep High School ('48), where he made a name for himself on the baseball diamond. A young man of many talents, his excellent scholastic record earned him a full academic scholarship to St. John's University ('52). After college, he served in the United States Army at Walter Reed Hospital.
Pete met Chris at the Jersey Shore in 1957 and they married in 1959. After marrying, Pete worked as a sales associate for Whitehead Metals in Baltimore, Maryland, and later in Richmond, Virginia. In 1968, he transitioned his talents into a 28-year career in the securities industry as a financial advisor, first with Dean Witter Reynolds in Milburn, New Jersey. Later, Pete moved with his wife and children to Monmouth County, New Jersey, and continued his career at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith in Red Bank as a Vice President in Wealth Management. His skill in reading technical stock charts remains legendary among his colleagues.
Pete retired in 1996 and for about twenty years relocated with his wife to Williamsburg, Virginia - a spot on the James River they both cherished deeply. They lived at The Governor's Land at Two Rivers and were active members of the community there; Pete was an avid golfer and proud member of the "Hole In One Club."
Pete's love of baseball remained with him through the years and he was a committed New York Yankees fan. Pete also had a passion for discussing politics, finance, and history. No matter his age, he was always the most informed person in the room on the news of the day. He loved spending time with his three daughters and seven grandchildren, who were truly his pride and joy.
In addition to his wife, Pete is also survived by his three daughters, Nancy Lucibello, Lisa Bitterly (Francis), and Julie Ashton (Jay). He leaves behind his seven grandchildren: Teresa Lucibello (Christopher DiPiazza), Andrew Lucibello (Lindsay), and Geena Lucibello; Alison Bitterly, Caroline Bitterly, and Catherine Mannes (Eric); and Corrine Fear; his sister Marie Capozzi; and several nieces and nephews.
Pete was predeceased by his brother, Michael DeVito.
There will be a private service for the family held on Friday, October 9, at Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements will be made by Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, Maryland.
