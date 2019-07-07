|
|
Peter Vogan Johns
Long Branch - Peter Vogan Johns, age 73 of Long Branch, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in Neptune, he was a lifelong resident of Long Branch. Peter served on the Long Branch Police Department from 1971 until retiring as Captain in 1999. He also served his Country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
Peter was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Margaret Irene Johns. Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Carol Roma Johns; his daughter, Aimee N. Johns; his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin M. and Mitsuko Johns; his granddaughter, Midori Roma Johns and his sister, Sally Reynolds.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, July 12 from 6:00 pm until the time of the service at 7:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, 195 Little Albany Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019