Philip A. Baratta Sr.
Manchester - Philip A. Baratta, 97 years old, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home in Manchester.
Phil graduated from Eastside High School in 1940 He was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1941 where he served in the 165 Field Artillery. He was a member of the U.S. Army Band - 44th Division. He played for numerous Hollywood stars and USO Presentations. He was honorably discharged in 1945.
He then attended Vale School of Business where he obtained his Real Estate License and Insurance Agent Certification. He then began his career in the Real Estate and Finance Business.
Phil was appointed Manager of Veterans Apartments in East Paterson, New Jersey. He was elected to the Board of Education in 1960. He volunteered for East Paterson Fire Division for many years reaching the level of Volunteer Exempt Status.
In 1964 he purchased Laurelton Mobile Home Park. He spent the next 20 years managing the sale, maintenance, and upkeep of a very active park with over 100 units. He sold the Park and retired in 1984 and went on to Senior Housing Development.
In later years Phil lived in Independent Living at the Pines in Whiting where he was an active member. Among other things he initiated and directed "Movie Night" which became a popular favorite of the entire community. From time to time he started in "The Pine Player's Theater" presentations.
Phil had met his beloved wife, Ann in Tacoma, Washington in 1942. After a caring courtship they were married on November 7th, 1943 in East Paterson. Ann was by his side every step of the way. They shared a wonderful, loving partnership for 69 years. Phil and Ann traveled the world extensively in the later years. They took many cruises and enjoyed every minute together. Their union produced three remarkable boys, Pasquale, Dominic and Phil Jr. Along with three daughter in laws, Joan Baratta of Alabama , Mary Lou Baratta of California and Noel Baratta of Florida. Phil also has three granddaughters Lisa Hodges, Samantha Hood, Tina Summerton, five great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Dominic Baratta of East Paterson, his beloved wife Ann, his middle son Dominic of Alabama and his dear sister Mae Pecoraro of Union, New Jersey.
Phil had many nieces and nephews. Phil always seemed to enjoy life. Even as years kept creeping up, he stayed active and involved both with his hobbies, his cooking an friendly manner with those he came in contact with, he was a popular addition to his living facility. This kept him young always.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019