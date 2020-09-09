1/
Philip A. Rock
1943 - 2020
Philip A. Rock

Ocean Grove - Philip A. Rock, Jr. died on September 8, 2020 at his home in Ocean Grove, NJ at the age of 77. He was born on April 23, 1943 in Plainfield, NJ to Philip A. Rock, Sr., and Julia Sefing Rock. Mr. Rock was raised in Boonton, NJ where he graduated from Boonton High School in 1961.Phil started as a Cub Scout in Pack No. 15 in Boonton and joined Boy Scout Troop No. 74 in Montville, NJ. He received scouting's highest honor, the Eagle Scout award in 1960. A trained pipefitter, Phil spent the last 30 years of his career with ITT in Nutley, NJ, retiring in 2017. He and his wife, Ann, raised their five daughters in Bloomfield, NJ. Following retirement, the couple moved to Ocean Grove. Always an extrovert, Mr. Rock was active with the Ocean Grove Beautification Project, the Neptune Township Senior Citizen Center, and was a member of the Embury Condominium Association. Phil was predeceased by his first wife, Maria Marin, in 1969. He married Ann Corcoran McGovern in 1973. In addition to his wife, Mr. Rock is survived by their five daughters, Maureen (Jay) Johnston, of Union, Eileen (Greg) Lombardi of Bloomfield, Julia (Ken) Temple of N. Plainfield, Michelle (Tom) Brennan of S. Amboy, and Jayne (Joe) Gangale of Bloomfield and nine grandchildren: Leonard, Rosemary, Thomas, Eugene, Kristopher, Amelia, Regina, James and Conor . Survivors also include his sister, Joyce Rice of Palo Alto, CA, brothers Frederick of Chicago, IL and Lawrence of Leonia, NJ. Cherished for his positive energy, cheerful disposition, and unique ability to help anyone in need, Phil was a friend of Bill W. for 50 years. Phil was always there to listen … and talk. But in that conversation, he really heard you, always remembered you and was rooting for your success. His wife and daughters are truly grateful for the support of friends, family, and Ocean Grove. Visitation will be at the Ocean Grove Memorial Funeral Home 118 Main Ave. Ocean Grove, NJ on Saturday September 12, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm followed by private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Neptune Township. Senior Citizen Center.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ocean Grove Memorial Home
SEP
12
Service
Funeral services provided by
Ocean Grove Memorial Home
118 Main Ave
Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
(732) 775-0434
