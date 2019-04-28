|
Philip Bazsika
Manahawkin -
Philip Bazsika passed away at the age of 66 on Sunday, April 14 in Manahawkin, NJ. He graduated from Freehold High School, and spent much of his adult life in Old Bridge.
Phil enjoyed sports and collecting memorabilia. He was also proudly employed as an industrial machine mechanic for many years. He was a good brother to his siblings, and a beloved uncle. He is predeceased by his mother, Marie (Kocun) Bazsika, and his father, Frank A. Bazsika. Phil is survived by six siblings: Frank N. Bazsika, Madeline Micale, Kenneth Bazsika, David Bazsika, Marie Trimborn and Donald Bazsika. He is also survived by three nieces: Jenne Micale, Jaclyn Bazsika and Deborah Glass; three great-nieces: Flora, Felicia and Charlotte; and three nephews: Thomas Micale, Dan Bazsika, and Spencer Bazsika. A private memorial is being planned by the family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019