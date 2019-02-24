Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Ocean Grove - Philip J. Battaglia 63, of Ocean Grove, NJ passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Passaic, NJ Philip lived in Clifton, NJ then Vernon Hills, IL. Phil moved to Ocean Grove in 2015 so he could be closer to his family and friends. He was a graduate of Seton Hall University in 1978 and earned his law degree from Seton Hall University School of Law in 1981. Philip was a member of the New Jersey Bar Association. He assisted in fundraisers and legal council for Mid Atlantic Bulldog Rescue. He was very involved in the Jersey Shore music scene and Phillip supported all Jersey Musicians. He was known to jump on stage at any given time to jam. What was most important to Philip was his niece and nephews. Nothing made him happier than to play guitar with Shane, talk politics, music, and movies with Kelli, or watch Dylan on the basketball court or baseball field! Family dinners, parties and holidays were most important to Phil.

Philip was predeceased by his parents, Louise Battaglia in 2008, and Philip W. Battaglia in 2012. Surviving are his sister, Donna Finn and her husband Dan of Sea Girt, his nephews Shane Finn and Dylan Finn and niece Kelli Finn. Funeral services for Philip will be held on March 2, 2019 at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall Township. Philip's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 PM. A Celebration of Life prayer service will be offered at 4:00pm. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Asbury Park Music Foundation, 621 Lake Avenue, Unit 1C, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 or MidAtlantic Bulldog Rescue, P.O. Box 155, Belmar, NJ 07719.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019
