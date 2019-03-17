Services
Wall Township - Philip J. Connell, 88 of Wall Township passed away Wed., March 13, 2019 at Care One at Wall. Philip was born in Jersey City and had lived in Rumson and then in Oradell before moving to Wall Township 51 years ago.

He had been employed as a Field Engineer for United Engineers & Constructors, Philadelphia, following this he was a member of the Ironworkers Local # 373, Perth Amboy for over 50 years. He had been a member of the Manasquan Elks Lodge, and was a Literacy Volunteer. Philip was also a graduate of St. Peter's Prep and US Navy veteran.

He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Anna (nee Johanns) Connell, his sister Adeline Granstrand and his 3 brothers Edward, Walter and William Connell. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years Lillian (nee Cummings) Connell, his devoted daughter Lisa Connell of Tinton Falls, her fiancé, Robert Snyder, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In keeping with Philip's wishes, all services will be private with burial in the Connell family plot in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Salvation Army, 605 Asbury Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712 or St. Mark's Catholic Church, 215 Crescent Parkway, Sea Girt, NJ 08750 in his memory.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township.

Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019
