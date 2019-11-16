|
|
Philip J. Gargan
Brick - Philip J. Gargan, 88, of Brick, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, with his loving family and friends by his side. He was born in Orange NJ and grew up in Middleton NJ. Philip was the son of Evelyn Keller and Joseph Gargan. He raised his family in Neptune NJ and retired to Brick, NJ. He served in the Navy during the Korean War on the Aircraft Carrier FDR Roosevelt. Phil had a lifelong career of 40 years at NJ Bell. As an avid outdoorsman Phil's love of nature grew from countless sunrises fishing from the jetties and hours spent hunting pheasants with his German Shorthair Pointers.
He was one of the founding members and President of Neptune Soccer Association in the mid-1970's early 80's. Acting as a volunteer with other parents in Neptune the number of players grew from a couple hundred to over a thousand kids playing both recreation and travel teams. His contribution as coach referee he enhanced countless lives. As a coach, his dream of taking a team overseas became a reality spring 1980 when he chaperoned Neptune's U16 Boys team as the first American team to travel to Belfast Northern Ireland.
Survived by loving wife of 63 years Lois Gargan. His 3 children Faith, Timothy and Glenn. Tim's wife Cathy and two daughters Arax and Ani. Glenn and his 2 sons Jake and Max. Max currently in Advanced Training at Army Fort Sill Oklahoma.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 4-7 pm with a funeral service to begin at 6 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please direct your donation to American Macular Degeneration Foundation - https://www.macular.org/how-donate. To send condolences please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019