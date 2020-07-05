Philip (Phil) Joseph Eager, Jr.
Monmouth Beach - Philip (Phil) Joseph Eager Jr., 85 of Monmouth Beach passed away on July 1, 2020. Philip was born in Long Branch to Philip J. Eager Sr. and Margaret Larkin Eager on April 19, 1935. Phil was predeceased by his sisters Patricia Eager, Madeline Nies, and Mary Johnson. Phil is survived by his loving wife Kathleen Gannon Eager of Monmouth Beach and his three sons, Philip J. Eager III, Michael J. Eager (wife, Catherine), Matthew J. Eager (wife, Ana) and daughter, Kelly Eager Zweig (husband, Eugene), and nine grandchildren; Alix and Christopher Zweig, Andrew, Kevin and Brian Eager, Harrison and Maxwell Eager, Paula Matsunaga and Sarah Eager along with numerous nieces and nephews who lovingly knew him as "Pop".
Phil was a graduate of the Delbarton High School of Morristown, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity (also served Keg Master). Phil served his country in the United States Army Corps of Engineers. Philip had a successful career in engineering throughout his life, and served as president and sole owner of Omega Engineering of NJ Inc. Aside from his beloved family, Phil was an avid golfer with a great love for the New York Jets and the New Jersey Devils. Phil (Pop) never missed an event or activity of any of his children or nine grandchildren (and always had a few dollars in hand for them, on the congratulatory hand shake). Phil was a mentor to all with a brilliant mind and tremendous sense of humor. There was no limit to the number of people that turned to him for knowledge, advice, confidence or a really great laugh.
Due to Covid19, a private service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Philip Eager's name to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, 2nd Floor Princeton, NJ 08540, www.autismspeaks.org
