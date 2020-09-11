Philip Stephan



Lakewood - Philip Stephan 95, of Lakewood passed away Thursday September 10, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.



He was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Bergen County before moving to Brick in 1957.



Philip was an Insurance Broker for the Knights of Columbus in Brick. He served in the United States Navy during WW II. Philip was a Fourth Degree Knight at the Bricktown Knights of Columbus, he was an avid Yankee fan, and a member of D.E.S.A.-National Veteran's Association. Philip was a very accomplished Musician he played the piano and was a member of the Musician's Union. He had a trio in the 1950's and he was a one-man band after his retirement.



He was predeceased by his wife Jean Stephan in 2008. His son in law Bob Van Dyke and his brother Edward Stephan. Surviving are two sons Philip Stephan and his wife Cheryl of Colorado and Mark Stephan and his wife Tina of Beachwood, NJ; three daughters Andrea Van Dyke of Toms River, Jeanne and her husband Steve Parkinson of Tuckerton, and Lucia and her husband Rob Geran of Brick.



Thirteen grandchildren and twenty six great grandchildren.



Visitation will be Sunday September 13th. 2020-from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday 10:00 AM at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick. Entombment will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Wall Twp.









