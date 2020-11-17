Phillip A. Tumbarello
Peekskill, NY and Spring Lake Hts., NJ - It is with great sadness that the Tumbarello family announces the passing of Phillip A. Tumbarello, age 68, of Peekskill, NY and Spring Lake Heights, NJ. Phillip passed away peacefully Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, NJ. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Phillip lived on Long Island before moving to Westchester County, NY in 1987 and Spring Lake Heights in 1998.
He was a graduate of the State University of New York at New Paltz, where he earned his BA in Political Science in 1974. Phillip then attended St. John's University School of Law, graduating in 1979. Phillip was a successful attorney for 41 years with the firm Wilson Elser based in White Plains, NY. Prior to becoming a lawyer, Phillip trained at the State Police Academy in Albany, NY and worked in law enforcement for six years with the State University of New York at New Paltz.
Phillip was a deeply devoted husband and is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Susan A. Tumbarello. He was a nurturing father of two sons, Michael Phillip Tumbarello and his husband Michael Mason of Morrisonville, NY; Gregory Thomas Tumbarello and his partner Marley Lubin of Ithaca, NY, and his two brothers Thomas Tumbarello of Marietta, GA and Joseph Tumbarello of Seaford, NY.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, NJ. Graveside services will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Anne Cemetery Mausoleum, 1600 Allenwood Rd., Wall, NJ. For more information or to send condolences visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Steven Siller Tunnel to the Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 or the Dr. Theodore Atlas Foundation, 543 Cary Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 or a charity of your choice
. Due to the current executive orders, all indoor gatherings must follow current capacity limitations; guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing.