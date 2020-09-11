Phillip DeSantis
Eatontown - Phillip DeSantis, 87, passed away on September 2, 2020. He was the former spouse of Joan DeSantis. Phillip was born in Long Branch, NJ on September 17, 1932 to the late Philip DeSantis and Adeline DeSantis and predeceased by his brother, Thomas DeSantis and sister Gloria Mulligan.
Phillip graduated from Seton Hall University and NYU School of Education. He was a teacher at Long Branch High School. He served in the US Army as a First Lieutenant, Counter Intelligence Corp.
Phillip is survived by his sister Delores DeSantis, Long Branch, NJ, daughter Dru DeSantis, daughter Laura Labbate, son Philip DeSantis and 3 grandchildren.
Services will be private. For messages of condolence, please visit Phillip's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com
