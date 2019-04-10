Resources
Phillip J. Coloccia

12/24/1947 - 4/10/2018

When Tomorrow Starts Without Me

When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, That an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand; The angel said my place was ready, In Heaven far above, And that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, And told me "Welcome Home". So when tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.



One year ago today, sure wish we had more tomorrows. Always on our minds.

Forever in our hearts.

Rest In Peace Phil.

Love, Tim and Donna Garon
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 10, 2019
