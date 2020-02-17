Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Luke's RC Church
1674 Old Freehold Road
Toms River, NJ
Phillip J. DiBello Sr.

Phillip J. DiBello Sr. Obituary
Phillip J. DiBello Sr.

Toms River - Phillip John DiBello Sr., age 79, of Toms River, NJ passed away on Sunday February 16, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9PM at D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Luke's RC Church 1674 Old Freehold Road, Toms River, NJ 08755.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Phillip's memory to the . For more information and to make expressions of sympathy please visit www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the DiBello family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
