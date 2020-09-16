1/1
Phillip Wheeler Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip Wheeler Jr.

Long Branch - Phillip Wheeler Jr., 63, departed this life on Saturday September 12, 2020. He was born and raised in Long Branch where he was a student, athlete, ran track and wrestled. Phillip worked at Monmouth Medical Center for 43 years where he started in housekeeping then excelled to the Assistant Security Director. He was a very humble gentle Giant who greeted many with his infectious smile and giggle. His character and mannerism spoke volumes. Visitation will be Friday September 18th from 6pm-8pm and Saturday September 19th from 10am until time of the funeral service at 11am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Burial will follow at White Ridge Cemetery, Eatontown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch are in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved