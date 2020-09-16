Phillip Wheeler Jr.
Long Branch - Phillip Wheeler Jr., 63, departed this life on Saturday September 12, 2020. He was born and raised in Long Branch where he was a student, athlete, ran track and wrestled. Phillip worked at Monmouth Medical Center for 43 years where he started in housekeeping then excelled to the Assistant Security Director. He was a very humble gentle Giant who greeted many with his infectious smile and giggle. His character and mannerism spoke volumes. Visitation will be Friday September 18th from 6pm-8pm and Saturday September 19th from 10am until time of the funeral service at 11am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Burial will follow at White Ridge Cemetery, Eatontown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
