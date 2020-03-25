|
Phillip William De Angelis, of Freehold passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Mr. De Angelis was born in New Castle Pennsylvania and was a resident of Freehold NJ for 71 years. He joined the United States Navy on February 4, 1943 and was assigned to an Anti-Submarine Squadron, VS-751 to patrol the Atlantic Ocean from North to South. After active duty Phillip joined the Naval Reserves and was deployed to Cuba during the Cuban Missiles Crisis. He retired after 40 years of US Naval Service.
Phillip met Ida Van Schoick at a USO dance and married her on May 28, 1949. They were blessed with six children five girls and one boy. They were married for 61 years and were communicants of St. Rose of Lima R.C. church.
Phillip started working for Nestle USA in 1950 and retired in 1984.
He was appointed to the Freehold Borough Board of Health in 1970 where he served for over 35 years.
Phillip joined the Freehold First Aid Squad in 1953, became a road officer and then advanced to Captain of the Squad. He retired as a life member in 1982.
He joined the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Freehold # 1454 in 1970 where he served in various leadership roles and remained an active member until present time.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Ida. Surviving are five daughters, Ellen Triana and husband Luis, Felicia Gray, Gina Reycraft and husband Chris, Lisa Porth and husband Ed, and Carol De Angelis; a son, Floyd De Angelis and wife Bonnie; thirteen grandchildren, Luci Di Muro-Caruso and husband Joe, Daniel Vitangeli and wife Nicole, Kevin Gray, Jenny Gray Mignone and husband Anthony, Philip De Angelis and wife Christina, CJ Reycraft, Jenna Vecchione and husband Matt, Brian Porth and wife Danielle, Melissa Porth, Laura Porth-McWherter and husband Jacob, Alexander De Angelis and Anna DeAngelis, Kathryn De Angelis-Clarke; and fifteen great grandchildren as well as his beloved dog, Daisy.
In keeping with the current recommendations from the CDC and Diocese of Trenton the family will schedule a funeral mass and a celebration of Phillip's life at a future date, when circumstances permit.
Because of his lifelong love of serving his community, Mr. De Angelis' family is requesting any memorial donations be made to the Freehold First Aid Squad, as they continue to service our community during these difficult times.
Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020