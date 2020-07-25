Philomena "Flo" DelGuidice Arkle
Philomena "Flo" DelGuidice Arkle was born in Danbury CT on October 4, 1915. She moved to her beloved Red Bank, NJ at the age of 3 where she grew up, met her loving husband of 50 years, Charles Henry Arkle, and raised her family. She is predeceased by her husband, a son, Philip Alan Arkle, her parents, Michael and Rosina (Pasquarella) DelGuidice, and her 5 sisters, Antoinette Garruto and husband Dominic, Mary Gambaro Sharabba and husband Frank, Margaret Soviero and husband Joseph, Rita Mazza, and Catherine Fusco and husband Salvatore.
Flo loved babies, baking, bowling and bingo. She was a great nurse and seamstress and could fix anything that needed fixing. She made friends easily. It was her willingness to listen to your problem, offer a hot cup of tea, some good advice and no judgement, that made her such a special friend. She always said that keeping busy was the key to her long life, but it was her kind heart, her inner strength, and her focus on the future that kept her going for 104 great years! Her one regret was that she didn't see a woman elected President!
She is survived by her children, Charles Henry Arkle Jr. of Holyoke MA, Kathleen Arkle Borofsky, of Hudson, MA, Maureen Arkle and her husband, Neil Fitzpatrick of Dover, MA: her 5 grandchildren, David Arkle and his wife Carrie, Chad Borofsky and his wife Jen, Lauren Borofsky and her husband Scott Tereshak, January Gervais and her husband Daniel, and Evan Fitzpatrick; 7 great grandchildren, Jackson, Marin, Luke, Mila, Eli, Alden and Katherine along with many nieces and nephews, her dear New Jersey neighbors, the Nociolo and Beckwith families, and the many new friends she made in Natick, MA where she moved in 2003 to be near her children and grandchildren. Her life was a blessing and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Cedar Unit at the Mary Ann Morse Health Center and to her caregiver Elaine Mosgofian, who showed her such love and compassion for the last 4 years of her life.
Flo passed away of natural causes on July 23, 2020 at the Mary Ann Morse Health Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to Mary Ann Morse Employee Fund, 45 Union St, Natick MA 01760. Services will be private.
