|
|
Philomena Malone
Toms River - Philomena Malone, 88, of Toms River, NJ passed away on August 23, 2019 at Holiday Care Center in Toms River. She was born and raised in Paterson NJ. She was a veteran of the US Navy and recipient of the National Defense Medal. She was formerly an executive secretary for BASF Co. in Clifton and also had worked for the Joseph Lo Bosco Insurance Co. in Woodland Park.
Philomena was predeceased by her sister Marie McDonnell. She was survived by her dear friend Patricia Quinn.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. James RC Church in Totowa, NJ. Burial will be at the Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019