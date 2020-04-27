Resources
Philomena "Phyllis" Testa, age 94, a long-time resident of Matawan, went to heaven early on Sunday, April 26th, 2020. Phyllis was a devout member of the Catholic Church, kind-hearted and a joy to be around. She loved her family, enjoyed cooking and bowling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve and two sons, Stevie and Michael, also a sister, Mary and 2 brothers, Val and Mikey. She is survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two brothers, Nicky and Joey, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Her memory will live in our hearts forever. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
