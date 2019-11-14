Services
Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home
1735 Rt 35
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-3001
Reposing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home
1735 Rt 35
Middletown, NJ 07748
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home
1735 Rt 35
Middletown, NJ 07748
Resources
Hazlet - Phoebe Tubb - Douglas - MacKay - 84 of Hazlet, NJ passed away peacefully with her three sons by her side on November 14, 2019 at Bayshore Hospital. Born in London, England in 1938 she graduated from Tottenville High School in Staten Island. She retired from Monmouth County Voter Registration in Freehold in 2008. She is predeceased by her mother and father Mary and Harold Simonson as well as her siblings David Tubb and Lee Simonson. Phoebe is the devoted mother to Joseph Douglas, Stephen Douglas and his wife Irene, William MacKay and his wife Colette, and Leslie Falco and her husband Mickey. She is the loving sister to Freda Tubb and Marian Skelley. She is survived by her grandchildren Carmen, Lauren, and Taylor Falco, Rebecca Douglas, Nicholas Douglas, Lonette, David, and Carley Scarantino. Pheobe is also survived by her great grandchildren Andrew Contuldi, Johnsy Agosto, and Lucas and Mason Scarantino. Phoebe had many joys in life, above everything else she loved spending time with her family.

Phoebe will be reposing at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home 1735 Rt. 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 on Monday November 18, 2019 from 5 - 9pm. A Prayer service will be held in the Funeral Home Monday night at 8pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
