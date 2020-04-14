|
Phyllis A. Osmundsen
Lakewood - On April 10, 2020, Phyllis Anne Osmundsen passed away at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, New Jersey. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 13, 1941. She was predeceased by her father Francis Love and her mother Helen Love. She is survived by her two beloved daughters, Marilyn Osmundsen and Shawna Osmundsen and sisters, Marilyn Prychodnik, Helen Lois Hanewald, and Janet St. Hilaire.
Phyllis was one of a kind. Her devotion to her daughters and to those she loved was like no other. She lived everyday for others and her love showed no bounds. She walked in faith, love, compassion and joy and those qualities were infectious to every person she came in contact with. She cherished spending her time with her daughters, which she called her greatest blessings, and enjoying her two standard poodles. Phyllis loved going to Island Beach State Park, Sandy Hook, Cape May, NYC, and watching the ocean in Spring Lake.
Doing things for others and expecting nothing in return was one of her greatest attributes. Spreading her love, inspiration and encouragement to others was something she would do on a daily basis. Every day she would make you laugh about something, usually mispronouncing, making words up or just being her silly self. There was not a day that went by that she did not say I love you. Phyllis is cherished and loved and is in our hearts forever.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate the life of our beloved Phyllis.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020