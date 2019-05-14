Services
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731

Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731

Phyllis Ann McGotty Obituary
Phyllis Ann McGotty

Forked River - age 85, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Aristacare at Manchester. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska and was formerly of there before moving to New Jersey in the 60's.

Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Richard in 2004 and her great grandson Dustyn in 2017. She is survived by her children Danny McGotty and Patty Burlew. Her 4 grandchildren Danielle, Kenny, Brian and Matthew and her 3 great grandchildren.

A Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 7-9pm and again on Friday from 10-10:30am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River interment will follow at Good Luck Cemetery, Lanoka Harbor.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 14, 2019
