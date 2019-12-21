|
Phyllis Calcagno
Berkeley Township - Phyllis Calcagno (nee Raimondo), 90 of Silver Ridge Park North section of Berkeley Township, NJ passed away on Friday December 20, 2019 at Rose Garden Nursing Home in Toms River, NJ Born and raised in Jersey City moving to Silver Ridge Park North in Berkeley Township 25 years. Phyllis was a School Secretary for Hudson Catholic and Hudson County Vocational School in Jersey City, NJ for many years.Preceded in death by her husband Donato and her brothers Pasquale and James.Surviving is her two sons; Joseph (Ninette) of Saddle Brook, NJ and Michael and his wife Mary of Matawan, NJ, three grandchildren; Joseph (Amanda), Eric and Meredith (Tony) and also two great grandchildren Cooper and Avery. Family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday December 26, 2019 9am to 10am at The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Township, NJ. Committal will be Private. Donations may be made to Deborah Heart & Lung Hospital. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019