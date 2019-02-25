|
|
Phyllis Carol Shatz
Freehold - Phyllis Carol Shatz (nee Berson) of Freehold died Monday February 18, 2019. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Joseph B. Shatz and is survived by: her children Mitchell, Kristen and granddaughter Olivia Shatz of Millstone; son Howard of Freehold; a brother and sister-in-law Richard and Jill Berson of Bluffton, SC.
Phyllis was born in Newark and grew up in Irvington and Maplewood. She was a graduate of Columbia High School. After attending Fairleigh Dickinson University, she was employed by Wallace & Tiernan, Inc. of Bellville.
Phyllis owned Super Guys children's clothing store in Freehold and had been an active member of both Freehold Jewish Center and Perrineville Jewish Center.
Services were held at Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold Sunday February 24, 2019 at noon followed by internment at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers donations to Meridian at Home Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
1340 Campus Parkway, Suite C4, Neptune, NJ 07753 or on-line
https://1409.thankyou4caring.org/pages/donation-page---hospice
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 25, 2019