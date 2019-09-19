Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Liturgy
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Mary's Chapel
26 Leonardville Rd
Middletown, NJ
Middletown - Phyllis Colby, 87, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 at Arnold Walter Nursing Facility. She was born in Jersey City, and lived in the Middletown area for 50 years. Phyllis worked as a Housing Specialist for Middletown Housing Authority for over 20 years. After her retirement she spent much of her time with her family and beloved grandchildren. Phyllis will always be remembered for her great sense of humor and unforgiving laugh. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are her sons and daughter-in-law, Lawrence Colby; Michael and Lillian Colby; daughter and son-in-law, Monica and Gary Badrick; grandchildren, Melanie Maria, David Michael, Nicholas, Brian, Miranda, and Abigail; sisters, Gloria Patti, and Theresa D'Elia; brothers-in-law, Stanley Podzielny, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Colby, brother, Frank Calabrese and sister, Margaret Podzielny

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 2-4 &7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9:15 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Bayview Cemetery, Hosford Ave., Leonardo.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 19, 2019
