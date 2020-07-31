1/1
Phyllis DeAngelis Stelluto
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis DeAngelis Stelluto

Spring Lake Heights - Phyllis DeAngelis Stelluto of Spring Lake Heights passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 25. A lifelong resident of the Jersey shore, Phyllis was born in 1928 in Asbury Park to Joseph and Antonette "Dolly" (Annecharico) DeAngelis and graduated from Asbury Park High School where she was a cheerleader and worked as a secretary both before and after graduation.

Phyllis spent a lifetime cheering for those she loved. A natural in the kitchen, Phyllis prepared exceptional Italian meals and desserts for her family and friends. One of the original "bobby-soxers," Phyllis was a lifelong fan of Frank Sinatra. She also enjoyed the beach, Atlantic City, knitting, crocheting, and cheering for her favorite team, the Yankees. Her greatest joy in life, however, was spending time with her family. Phyllis will always be remembered for her kind heart, generosity, and deep devotion to those she loved.

Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Dolly DeAngelis; sister Bette Trimble; brothers Vincent DeAngelis and Anthony 'Red' DeAngelis; and nephew Dr. Joseph DeAngelis.

She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, James "Feet"; daughter Donna of Spring Lake Heights; son Anthony and his wife Karen of Las Vegas, Nevada; granddaughter Jennifer of Manasquan; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family viewing; however, all are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on Wednesday, August 5, at 12:00. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Neptune. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please leave condolences on Legacy.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved