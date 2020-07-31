Phyllis DeAngelis Stelluto
Spring Lake Heights - Phyllis DeAngelis Stelluto of Spring Lake Heights passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 25. A lifelong resident of the Jersey shore, Phyllis was born in 1928 in Asbury Park to Joseph and Antonette "Dolly" (Annecharico) DeAngelis and graduated from Asbury Park High School where she was a cheerleader and worked as a secretary both before and after graduation.
Phyllis spent a lifetime cheering for those she loved. A natural in the kitchen, Phyllis prepared exceptional Italian meals and desserts for her family and friends. One of the original "bobby-soxers," Phyllis was a lifelong fan of Frank Sinatra. She also enjoyed the beach, Atlantic City, knitting, crocheting, and cheering for her favorite team, the Yankees. Her greatest joy in life, however, was spending time with her family. Phyllis will always be remembered for her kind heart, generosity, and deep devotion to those she loved.
Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Dolly DeAngelis; sister Bette Trimble; brothers Vincent DeAngelis and Anthony 'Red' DeAngelis; and nephew Dr. Joseph DeAngelis.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, James "Feet"; daughter Donna of Spring Lake Heights; son Anthony and his wife Karen of Las Vegas, Nevada; granddaughter Jennifer of Manasquan; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family viewing; however, all are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on Wednesday, August 5, at 12:00. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Neptune. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
