Phyllis Dill, 83, of Old Bridge NJ, passed away peacefully with family by her side at her residence in Lakewood, NJ, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born October 9, 1936 in New Brunswick to the late Evelyn May and Chandler Gatewood.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, Raymond A Dill, Jr.
She is survived by her sister Shirley Hill and Sister in law Ellie Berendt. Her three children, Edward, Raymond, and Judith, Son in law Joseph Chimienti and Daughter in law Lisa Dill. Her five grandchildren, Raymond, Robert, Meghan, Clarissa, and Scott.
She worked at The First National Bank in Englishtown, New Jersey. She was a faithful and active member of the True Colors- Apostolic center in Toms River, NJ.
She was a devout wife, mother, and grandmother who cared deeply for her loved ones and the members in her community.
One of Phyllis' greatest passions were sewing quilts that brought joy and warmth to so many people. She was not only a creative person, but a woman who radiated love to anyone she met. Phyllis carried many names throughout her life, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Mema, and Friend, though carrying all of those names undoubtedly the most unique thing she carried was her love that will be passed down from generation to generation.
She has taught us all how to live a life full of faith. Though it has saddened us for her to go, she is resting in peace reunited with many who have gone before her. We can all take comfort in the words she reminded us all of in her last days "Absent from the body, present with the Lord."
Phyllis will be having a private service for family members this upcoming week. Details to follow for friends and family who want to celebrate Phyllis' life at a later date when current pandemic restrictions are lifted. The family would like to have a celebration of life gathering.
Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020