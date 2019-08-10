Services
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Phyllis H. Tetley Obituary
Phyllis H. Tetley

Middletown - Phyllis H. Tetley, 88, of Middletown and formerly of Little Silver, passed away on August 7, 2019. She was born in Stamford, Connecticut to the late Theodore and Gladys (Sniffen) Heyel. Phyllis was a member of the alter guild at St. John's Episcopal Church in Little Silver. She enjoyed gardening and going on numerous road trip adventures with her husband, Richard. Most of all, she devoted her love and time creating memories with her family.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard in 2018. Surviving are her loving children Robert and his wife Lisa, James and his wife Teri and Karen and her husband Tony DiNocera, her cherished grandchildren Cara Varricchio, Daniel DiNocera and Garrett Tetley and her dear sister Carolyn Bacigalupi.

Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Sunday August 11, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. with a service beginning at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's NJ, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, #203, Roseland, NJ 07068.

Please visit Phyllis memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 10, 2019
