Phyllis Jones Infald
Delray Beach, FL - INFALD, Phyllis Jones, age 84, of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Freehold, NJ, passed away on March 4, 2019. She was born on July 10, 1934 in Red Bank, NJ, to Edward and Jane Jones of Freehold, NJ who predecease her. She is also predeceased by brother, Robert Jack Jones in 1995.
Phyllis grew up in Freehold, NJ, graduating from Freehold High School in 1952. In 1954, she married Jack H. Infald, in Newark, NJ, who survives. She lived in New Jersey most of her life, in Passaic, Montclair and Nutley, before moving to Florida in 2004. She was employed in a Freehold law firm before her marriage, and was a Marketing Research Analyst during the 1980's and 90's.
She was a loving mother to Edward Infald, Paul & Gina Infald, and William Infald; loving grandmother to Jessica and Blane, of California; dear sister to Doris Jones Ross and her partner, Judith Lee Robbins, of Colorado; fond niece to aunt Fern Jones, of Boynton Beach, FL; and loving aunt to her nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Services and burial were held at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL. Remembrances may be made in her loving memory to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 4, 2019