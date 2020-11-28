Phyllis M. Bowden
Ocean Township - Phyllis M. Bowden, 75 of Ocean Township, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Born in Long Branch, she was raised in Middletown and was a 1963 graduate of Middletown High School.
Phyllis was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a warm, caring, and kind hearted soul who possessed a total zeal for life. Her always vibrant and positive personality would instantly light up the room whenever she would enter. Phyllis only saw the good in people and will be missed and loved by all who knew her.
Phyllis was very athletic and loved all sports. She was an exceptional tennis player and a big fan of Roger Federer. She followed the New York Giants and New York Yankees, and learned to love and play golf, mostly to appease her husband.
Phyllis worked for many dentists throughout her career as an office manager, but most notably for Dr. Angelo Barbarisi and Dr. Vincent Carmada, both in Middletown.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Lillian Munch; and her brother, Donald Munch.
Surviving are her loving husband, Robert Bowden; two loving sons, Kenneth Dunn, Esq., Boca Raton, Florida, and Michael Dunn, M.D. and his wife Leisa, St. Simons Island, Georgia; two stepsons, Jeffrey Bowden and Scott Bowden, both of Lincoln, Nebraska; two brothers, Robert Munch, Tinton Falls, and Joseph Munch, Michigan; five grandchildren, Alexandra, Brandon, Christopher, Kayla, and Cameron, four step-grandchildren, Anthony, Brooklyn, Sophie and Charlotte; and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private. Donations in her memory to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 would be appreciated.
Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.