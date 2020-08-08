Phyllis M. Niemeyer
Sea Girt - It is with great sadness that the family of Phyllis Marie Niemeyer announce her passing. Phyllis, 80 of Sea Girt, NJ died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center, Neptune. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, Phyllis lived in Metuchen, NJ before moving to Sea Girt. As a young woman, Phyllis worked as an x-ray technician. Later, she became an executive assistant for Johnson and Johnson and then for Monmouth University. Phyllis also volunteered for the Sea Girt Library for many years.
Phyllis loved spending time with her friends from her Tai Chi group, Mah Jong group, DD get togethers, and the Marymount High School Alumni who have always remained close. But her favorite time of all was enjoying Christmas with her family. We will mourn her absence, and the situation that led to it. But we won't mourn her death. It hurts that she won't be there but there's peace in knowing that for her it was a release.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Fred E. Niemeyer in 2012. Surviving are her son Kevin and daughter-in-law Jennifer, 2 grandchildren Addison and Cameron, and her sister Regina Zaleski.
Committal was private. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall is in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com
.