Phyllis M. Vogel Obituary
Phyllis M. Vogel

Toms River - Phyllis M. Vogel, 87, of Toms River, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020. Phyllis, was born in Newark NJ, has lived in Cranford and Edison before moving to Toms River NJ in 1991. Phyllis was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.

Phyllis is welcomed into heaven by her Husband Philip E. (2003), her Grandson Philip M. (2007) and her sister Ruth (Fink) Rossell (2019). She is survived by her daughter Linda J. (Vogel) Clifton her husband Gary, her son Douglas C. Vogel and his wife Linda M. (Troisi) Vogel, and her son Philip E. Vogel and his wife Bonnie S. (Tormey) Vogel. Phyllis was blessed with 4 Grandchildren Scott Clifton, Bonnie (Clifton) Frisbie, Morgan (Vogel) Merklinger, and Dianna Marie Vogel. Her Great- Grandchildren are, Rebecca, Noah, Scott and Tiana Clifton, Lincoln Tyler Merklinger and Emily Frisbie.

A private burial will take place at the Brig. General William C Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. There will be a celebration of Phyllis's life at a later date, when all who love her can join in giving her a proper service that she deserves. Please take the opportunity to view a video memorializing Phyllis @ www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
