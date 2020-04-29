|
Phyllis Marie Payne
Phyllis Marie Payne, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Basking Ridge, NJ. Born in Newark, she resided in Central Jersey for many years before moving to Lions Head Retirement Community in Brick for 30 years and most recently Basking Ridge.
Phyllis was a homemaker who enjoyed nurturing and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In her spare time, she was very active volunteering at Runnels Hospital and St. Vincent de Paul Church. She enjoyed crocheting, a good bridge game and playing golf.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Henry J. Payne in 2010.
Survived by her children Janice Assini and her husband Anthony and Brenda Yankaskas and her husband Kurt; grandchildren Michael Henry Yankaskas and his wife Jeanette Nicewinter, Christopher Yankaskas and his wife Stephanie, Julie Marie Yankaskas; great-grandchild Liam Michael; siblings Rocco Giannotta and Rose Sullivan.
To view a live stream service please visit www.higginsfuneralhome.com on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 3 p.m.
Donations can be made to .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020