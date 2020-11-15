1/1
Phyllis R. Mott
Phyllis R. Mott

Toms River - On Saturday, November 7, 2020 Phyllis R. Mott passed away while surrounded by her loved ones in Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ.

She was predeceased by her husband, Carter W. Mott and her son, Stephen R. Mott. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey of Sonoma, CA, her daughter, Deborah Johnson of Island Heights, NJ, four grandsons and 17 great grandchildren.

She was active in her community and with Thera Pet, Inc. for many years, providing comfort to the patients at Children's Specialized Hospital, nursing homes, the oncology unit at the hospital and the Center for Victims' Families in New York following the tragedy of 9/11.

Although there are no immediate plans for a service, if any friends or family would like to do something in her memory we would ask that they make a contribution to the American Cancer Society in her name.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
