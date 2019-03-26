Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Phyllis Pschorr
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
130 Cable Avenue
Beachwood, NJ
Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
350 Provinceline Road
Wrightstown, NJ
Phyllis Riseley Pschorr


Phyllis Riseley Pschorr

Whiting - Phyllis Riseley Pschorr, 94, of Whiting, New Jersey died on March 16, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. She was surrounded by loving family.

Born in New York City on June 16, 1924, she lived many years in Westchester County New York, where she worked for 'The Readers Digest.' As a longtime resident of Toms River, New Jersey, she was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beachwood, and the church's women's group and food pantry.Phyllis was a loyal fan of the New York Jets, a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Toms River Country Club. Phyllis was also an avid bowler and golfer.

Phyllis was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Frank E. Pschorr; her parents Joseph Higgins and Cornelia (Holtslander) Riseley; and sisters Annette Peden, Doris Burns, Sylvia Riseley and Joan White. She is survived by a daughter; Diane Linke and husband Edward of Milford, Conn., and two sons; F. Eric Pschorr Jr. and wife Eunice of Toms River, and Kenneth Pschorr and wife Deborah of Paint Lick, Kentucky. Grandchildren: Jay Linke, Brian Linke, Kristin Linke, F. Eric Pschorr III (wife Kristin), Jamie Pschorr, Joshua Pschorr (wife Whitney), Tucker Pschorr and Katelyn Pschorr. Great grandchildren: Jaclyn Pschorr, Samuel Pschorr, Khloe Linke and Phineas Pschorr.

Visitation will be at Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755 on Thursday, March 28th, 2019 from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Services will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church 130 Cable Avenue, Beachwood, NJ 08722 on Friday, March 29th, 2019 10:00 a. m.

Burial will be approximately 12:30 p. m. at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road Wrightstown, NJ 08562.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Phyllis's memory to St. Paul Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019
