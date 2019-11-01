Services
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
Phyllis Ward

Phyllis Ward Obituary
Phyllis Ward

Howell - Phyllis Ward, 84, of Howell passed away on November 1, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center. She was born in Neptune and was a lifelong resident of Adelphia. Phyllis was a postal clerk for the Adelphia Post Office for over 30 years. She was a part of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Adelphia Fire House for over 70 years. Phyllis was passionate about doing word search puzzles as well as socializing with everyone she met. After her retirement, she worked at Jeans Florist in Freehold.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas G. Ward; and daughter, Donna Pujat. She is survived by her son, Thomas P. Ward and his wife, Jennie-Sue of Freehold; son-in-law, Christopher Pujat and his wife, Carolina of Freehold; grandchildren, Thomas Michael Ward, Allison Marie Ward, and Christina Lee Pujat, all of Freehold; and sister, Betty Applegate of Manasquan.

Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 10:00 AM Funeral Service on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Adelphia Cemetery, 252 Wyckoff Mills Road, Adelphia. For those who desire, memorial contributions in Phyllis' name may be made to the Adelphia Firehouse Ladies Auxiliary, Adelphia Road, P.O. Box 312, Adelphia 07710. For information, directions of condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
