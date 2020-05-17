Piero G Vescio
Howell - Vescio, Piero G., 89 of Howell, N.J. formerly of Red Bank passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 in Ocean, N.J. He was born in Calabria, Italy to the late Giuseppe and Concetta Vescio. Piero was a skilled mason who worked at The Galleria for Sourlis International for many years. He was an active parishioner at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Red Bank. Piero also enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, making wine and most of all spending time with family and friends.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Laura McLean. Piero is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosanna; two sons and their spouses, Giuseppe ( Ceclia ) and Errico ( Diana ), and son-in-law, Timothy McLean; six grandkids, Annmarie Mabie and her husband Ricky, Joseph and his fiancé Ashley, Piero II, Angelo and his girlfriend Alannah, Michael and his wife Catalina and Concetta and her fiancé Mike; four great grandkids, Cole, Dylan, Mason and Hunter; and his brothers, nephews, nieces and many cousins all over the world.
All funeral services are private and under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank.
Memorial donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901 or N.J. Pandemic Relief Fund P.O. Box 338 Morristown, N.J. 07963
Please visit Piero's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
