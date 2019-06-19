|
Pierre J. Salmon
Formerly of Wall Twp. - Pierre J. Salmon, 88, formerly of Wall Twp. passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home in Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls. Mr. Salmon was a college professor at Monmouth University in West Long Branch before retiring in 1995. He also was a praticing Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Account for many years, serving clients through Monmouth and Ocean County. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force, stateside from 1949 to 1950, completing his service after the star of the Korean War. He was a graduate of Brooklyn Prep High school, received his Bachelor's Degree from Boston College, and earned his MBA from New York University. Mr. Salmon met his beloved late wife, Alyce Hope Salmon, at the Young Catholic's Club. He was a former president of the Wall Township Board of Education, member of the Republican Club of Wall and the Wall Township Rotary Club. He never forgot his Brooklyn home, but loved the Jersey Shore.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Alyce Hope Salmon in 2010; son, Gregory B. Salmon in 1991; and by his parents, Louis and Aida Salmon. Surviving are his son, Peter J. Salmon and his wife, Josephine of San Diego, CA; daughter, Mary Ann Davison and her husband, Dan of Howell; brother, Louis Salmon of Florida; and grandchildren, Sofia, Stefanie and her husband, Chris, Gregory, Benet and Andrea.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the Monmouth University F. Peter Haake/Pierre J. Salmon Scholarship.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019