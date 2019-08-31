Services
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
8:00 AM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church
33 Woodland Rd
Bayville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Portia Banach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Portia Banach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Portia Banach Obituary
Portia Banach

Jackson Twp - Portia Banach, 70, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at home. She was born in Stretch Neck, KY, and resided in Jersey City, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 45 years ago.

Portia was employed for 4 years as a Real Estate Secretary with Abraham Penzer Law Office, Lakewood, NJ.

She was predeceased by her father, Tilmane Cloud. Portia is survived by her husband of 50 years, William Banach of Jackson Twp.; her daughters, Jennifer Salisbury of Bayville, NJ, and Alison Banach of Jackson Twp.; her 4 grandchildren, Erin, Connor, Grace and Alana; her mother, Irene Cloud of KY; and by her brothers, Anthony Cloud of IN, and Donnie Cloud of KY.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Her Funeral Liturgy will follow at 9:30 AM at St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church, 33 Woodland Rd., Bayville, NJ 08721. Interment will follow in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Arneytown, NJ 08562. For directions, further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Portia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now