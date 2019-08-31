|
|
Portia Banach
Jackson Twp - Portia Banach, 70, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at home. She was born in Stretch Neck, KY, and resided in Jersey City, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 45 years ago.
Portia was employed for 4 years as a Real Estate Secretary with Abraham Penzer Law Office, Lakewood, NJ.
She was predeceased by her father, Tilmane Cloud. Portia is survived by her husband of 50 years, William Banach of Jackson Twp.; her daughters, Jennifer Salisbury of Bayville, NJ, and Alison Banach of Jackson Twp.; her 4 grandchildren, Erin, Connor, Grace and Alana; her mother, Irene Cloud of KY; and by her brothers, Anthony Cloud of IN, and Donnie Cloud of KY.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Her Funeral Liturgy will follow at 9:30 AM at St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church, 33 Woodland Rd., Bayville, NJ 08721. Interment will follow in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Arneytown, NJ 08562. For directions, further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 31, 2019