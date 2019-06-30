|
|
Prisco Cinelli
Keyport - Prisco Cinelli, 79, of Keyport, NJ, passed away on June 25, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. He was born in Jersey City and lived in Hazlet for 25 years before moving to Keyport in 2002. Prisco proudly served his country in the U.S. Army earning a Commendation Medal for meritorious service in Vietnam during the period of June 1966 to October 1967.
He worked as a Supervisor for Preston Trucking Company for 28 years and then Federal Express, retiring in 2007. He was an avid Yankees fan. He mostly enjoyed spending time with family.
Surviving are his daugher and son-in-law, Erinn and Christopher Hogrefe; two sons and daughter-in-law, James and Lori Cinelli, and Kyle Cinelli; grandchildren, Jonathan and his fiance, Elena; Samantha, Christopher, Anthony, and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Rielly, Christian, and James; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Mary Cinelli, and Nicholas and Josephine Cinelli. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Prisco was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Lena Cinelli, and his beloved wife, Veronica Cinelli in 2007
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm, at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 10:00 am, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019